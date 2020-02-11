Swanton man arrested for stealing car

A Swanton man faces charges of stealing a car and driving under the influence of drugs.

Bradley Mahoney

South Burlington Police say it all started at a convenience store on Williston Road near I-89 Monday just before 5:30 p.m. They say Bradley Mahoney, 25, took off in a customer's car when they went inside and left the vehicle on.

He was pulled over a short time later by police on Williston Road. Officers say they found what they think is heroin or fentanyl on Mahoney and that he showed signs of impairment.

He'll be in court Tuesday.