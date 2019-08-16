Police: Teens plow into Milton church

A church and a car are damaged after teens who were out for a joyride crashed.

Police say a 14-year-old was driving with others when they collided with Cornerstone Community Church in Milton around 3 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the car was moving very fast. It went through the outside wall as well as two inside walls before being stopped on the far end of the building by the cement basement foundation.

Police say because they were wearing seat belts, there were only minimal injuries.

Two were transported to the hospital for an evaluation just as a precaution.

Authorities say the car is estimated to be a total loss and the church suffered significant damage.