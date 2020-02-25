Police: Toxic substance found at NY prison not fentanyl after all

New York State Police now say the toxic substance that sent 11 prison workers to the hospital last month was not fentanyl after all.

They say the items taken from the mailroom at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids.

When the incident happened Jan. 31, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the substance was believed to be fentanyl. But police say testing found no trace of any opiates, opioids or fentanyl compounds, only the synthetic cannabinoids on one item.