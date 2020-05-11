Police: Transmission line shot in area of fire

Vermont State Police are still looking for information about a fire that caused thousands of dollars in damages to a power line in Sheldon last week.

Police say the Vermont Electric Cooperative discovered afterward that the transmission line was hit by a bullet.

It is not known if the two events are linked, although they occurred in the same area.

The damage will cost VT Electric Co-op members between $60,000 and $80,000 to repair.

Two people discovered the fire while riding mountain bikes in the area around April 25. They are not considered suspects but investigators would like to speak with them to get more information.

Police say they do not believe this was an attempt to target the state's critical infrastructure and they do not believe it was targeted at the VT Electric Co-op.

Anyone with information on either of the incidents is asked to call state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.