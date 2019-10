A University of Vermont student is recovering after police say they were assaulted.

It started as a 911 call for a fight on campus at a residence hall, but officers say it actually happened off-campus.

Police say they used camera footage and neighborhood interviews to investigate what happened last week.

Blaine Patterson, 23, is now being charged with aggravated assault.

We're told he's not a UVM student and has an outstanding arrest warrant out of Florida.