Police release preliminary autopsy results in UVM student death

Burlington Police say a 19-year-old first year University of Vermont student died over the weekend from exposure to subzero temperatures, made worse by alcohol.

Connor Gage was found dead in a parking lot in Burlington on February 2. Preliminary autopsy results showed Gage died from exposure to subzero temperatures, worsened by the effects of intoxication. Official toxicology results are pending and could take several weeks.

The investigation shows Gage attended two off-campus events during the evening of Friday February 1, leaving the second event at approximately 12:45 AM on February 2. About twenty minutes later he is seen on a surveillance camera on North Winooski Avenue, where his body was found just before 11:00 AM on February 2.

Police say the surveillance footage shows Gage to be alone, inadequately dressed, and moving in ways consistent with intoxication and/or hypothermia.

