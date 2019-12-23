Police: Vermont man posted online hit list of family members

A Vermont man who gained notoriety for smashing police cruisers with a tractor in 2012 is accused of making online threats against his family.

Police say Roger Pion, 41, of Newport City, is charged with nine counts of criminal threatening and three counts of domestic assault.

The Caledonian Record reports that he pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Police say Pion posted a “hit list” of nine relatives he allegedly wanted to kill and then sought to borrow a gun because he wanted “to do away with number 7 and number 8.”

A judge allowed Pion to be released into the custody of a responsible adult approved by the court.

He was no longer being held at the Northern State Correctional Facility on Sunday.

It was unclear if he had a lawyer.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)