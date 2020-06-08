Police: Victim in deadly Swanton fight told shooter not to touch his dog

A Swanton man accused in a deadly shooting last week faced a judge Monday. Prosecutors say it stems from a dispute over touching the victim's dog.

James Mulholland

From a crime scene covered in yellow tape to a court room, 22-year-old James Mulholland faced a judge Monday for his role in the shooting and death of 32-year-old Kyle Labelle.

"It appears the two were acquaintances, at most, from the affidavit. And this is a very violent response to something that started out very minor" said Franklin County State's Attorney Sarah Baker.

Mulholland pleaded not guilty to first degree murder and reckless endangerment and is being held without bail.

According to court paperwork, he and Labelle got into an argument Friday afternoon in Swanton

"The defendant had the firearm with him. They were arguing. He clearly states that he perceives a threat from Mr. Labelle again -- he is going to put him 'six-feet underground,'" Baker said. She says during the last interaction between the two, Labelle allegedly told Mulholland not to touch his dog because the last time he had been aggressive towards it. And then an argument broke out. "Mr. Labelle responds and he proceeds to take the gun out and point it at him and fires."

Police say several shots were fired with at least one hitting Labelle, who later died at the hospital.

Swanton Police Chief Leonard Stell says they are still investigating. "It was just an incident that turned really bad really quickly for unfortunately really no reason," he said.

The judge ordered a competency exam for Mulholland and he is due back in court at a later date.

