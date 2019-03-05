Police: Vt. college student threatened to shoot up school

A Vermont college student is accused of threatening to shoot up his school.

Vermont State Police say Aaron Sanchez, 19, of Plainfield, New Jersey, is a student and resident assistant at Green Mountain College in Poultney.

Investigators say Monday, Sanchez threatened to shoot at least two faculty and staff members, and the campus in general.

Police pulled Sanchez out of class Tuesday and arrested him. He's due in court later this month on charges of criminal threatening. He's also been ordered to stay away from Green Mountain College.