New Hampshire State Police have released the name of the person killed in a crash along I-89 in Enfield.

Police say Robert Fueher, 83, of Peacham was the man behind the wheel.

The crash happened Thursday evening around 5:30 p.m. Police say a car was speeding north on I-89 in Enfield before it veered into the median, hit a guardrail and came back onto the road before stopping. When police arrived, they say the driver was dead.

The crash is still under investigation.