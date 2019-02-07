Police: Wanted Maryland man arrested in Barre raid

Authorities are providing more details about a raid of home in Barre Wednesday.

Police say they responded to a U.S. Marshall's request about a wanted person in downtown Barre. They raided a home near the corner of Maple Ave. and Summer St. and arrested Kirk Fenner, 54, on gun charges. He's a convicted felon out of Maryland and was not supposed to have firearms. Police say he had a semiautomatic handgun and several knives.

During that search, police say they arrested Matthew Demar, 39, of Berlin. He's accused of violating his conditions of release. Police tell us his arrest was not related to their search.

Police have said the raid was part of a drug investigation but that no drugs were found.