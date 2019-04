Burlington police say they found the weapons used in a deadly shooting in the Queen City's Old North End.

Burlington police say they found .380 and .22 pistols, along with magazines and ammo in the woods near the Queen City.

Police say they believe these weapons were used to kill Benzel Hampton, 23, in a shooting April 16 at 2:45 p.m. on North Willard Street.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.