Woman at Manchester airport forgot loaded gun was in carry-on

Authorities say a New Hampshire woman found with a loaded handgun at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport security checkpoint told authorities she forgot she had it in her carry-on bag.

The Transportation Security Administration said Monday the 9 mm gun was loaded with eight bullets. The TSA contacted the Londonderry Police Department, which confiscated the gun and detained the woman for questioning before allowing her to give the firearm to a non-traveling companion for safekeeping until she returned to town.

The woman's name wasn't released. It wasn't immediately known if she faced any charges.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)