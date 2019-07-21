Police: Woman shot BB gun towards her children

A Newport woman is facing reckless endangerment and cruelty to a child charges after police say she was shooting a gun at her children at a home in Charleston.

Vermont State Police and Newport Police responded to the home on Alberbrook Road at 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

Police found Christina Rollins, 28, in the driveway yelling when she was arrested.

An investigation revealed Rollins had been in a verbal altercation with two other people and produced a gun during the altercation. To prove that the gun was a BB gun, Rollins fired the gun toward Alderbrook Road and fired subsequent shots in the direction of the children standing by the residence.

The gun was taken away from Rollins before police arrived to the scene.

Rollins is to appear in Orleans County Court on Monday to answer to the charges.