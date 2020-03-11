BPD: Woman bit restaurant employee hours after causing a major pileup

The woman police say caused a multi-car crash and sent a pregnant woman to the hospital is getting a mental health screening Wednesday.

This comes after police say Sheila Cochones ripped the skin off an employee at a Burlington burger place with her mouth.

It happened Tuesday morning at the Shopping Bag on North Street.

Police say Cochones was drunk, took a beer, became belligerent and then bit a staff member.

She allegedly fought with firefighters and UVM medical staff who tried to take her for treatment.

This all happened just five hours after Cochones was released on the conditions she doesn't drive and doesn't drink.

Cochones is accused of causing a crash outside the UVM Medical Center last week.