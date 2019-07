Williston Police were able to talk a man out of jumping off the I-89 Winooski River bridge early Wednesday morning,

They say a man was sitting over the railing showing signs that he was suicidal and was contemplating jumping off the bridge.

We're told Officer John Hamlin engaged in conversation, and was able to coax the 37-year-old to come back on the safe side of the railing and go to the hospital.