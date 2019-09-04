Police access to doorbell camera app raises privacy concerns

Essex Police are one of more than 400 departments around the country using a neighborhood watch app that's raising concerns with the ACLU and other privacy advocates.

The Amazon-owned doorbell camera company, Ring, came up with the app called Neighbors. The social media platform is tailored toward people who own surveillance systems.

"People who subscribe to this are specifically interested in security and safety," said Essex Police Chief Ron Hoague.

He says his department joined forces with the company about six months ago and gained access to the Neighbors portal. Essex is the only law enforcement agency in Vermont working with Ring. Through the portal's app, officers can request video from residents, giving them access to images that could help solve burglaries or other neighborhood crimes, as well as direct communication with residents.

Police can only request video if there's been a crime, so they must enter a case number and outline a perimeter where it may have taken place. Unlike Facebook, anyone on the app besides the law enforcement agency remains anonymous. Officers can't see a user's name or address and they can't see how many users are in the town.

"Unless someone actually wants to share their video with us or if they choose to tell us their name when they share their video, we actually don't know who the video was from or anything like that," Chief Hoague said.

But the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont is raising red flags. For one, they say the promise of anonymity when sharing surveillance video is true in theory, but not in practice. "That in and of itself would tell you exactly where the person lives based on the placement of the camera and its surroundings," said the ACLU's Lia Ernst.

Surroundings that including other neighbors' homes and their inhabitants. The ACLU also argues that the portal establishes a potentially enormous private surveillance network. "You have a police department effectively seeking to blanket entire towns in surveillance cameras, but without the accountability and debate and transparency that goes along with the public process," Ernst said.

Chief Hoague says the portal does more good than harm, helping them do their job more efficiently. "For us, it saves us time from having to send a detective out to a neighborhood or an area and having them canvas every single residence or every single business in an area to ask them whether they have video," he said.

He says the app has already helped them solve crimes, from an attempted burglary to a car break-in.

The ACLU says this cooperation between Amazon and local law enforcement is reminiscent of privacy infringements discovered through the company's Alexa technology.