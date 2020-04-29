Police activity on I-89 related to federal firearms investigation

There was a lot of police activity along Interstate 89 in Colchester Wednesday afternoon in connection with a federal firearms investigation.

Federal agents, state and local police were searching near the Exit 16 on-ramp for a few hours.

Burlington police tell us that search was connected to a 25-year-old man wanted on federal firearms violations and state probation violations.

Police say the incident unfolded when they tracked the suspect to a home in Winooski and he took off in a car. He headed onto the interstate, but his car was stopped at the weigh station just a few miles up the road and he was taken into custody.

Burlington Police say the arrest is not connected to this week's homicide investigation on North Avenue.