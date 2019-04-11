Police, VTrans team up for 'Connect to Disconnect' campaign

We hear it all the time -- don't drive distracted -- but state leaders say there's been hundreds of crashes over the years caused by inattentive drivers.

Thursday, police and the Vermont Agency of Transportation are teaming up on a new "Connect to Disconnect" campaign. It's looking to get people to focus on driving and saving a life.

It is against the law to text and drive or use a hand-held electronic device in Vermont, even when at a red light.

Police will be beefing up patrols on Route 7 from the Massachusetts border to Canada to crack down on distracted drivers.