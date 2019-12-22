Police are investigating death in Thetford

Vermont State Police responded to a call early this morning just off of Sanborn Road in Thetford.

When neighbors walked outside, they found a vehicle off the road and partially smoking due to the fact that it had caught fire at some point during the night.

Those neighbors wouldn't speak on camera but said they saw the body of man outside of the burnt car. Police identified the man as 53-year-old Brian Stephens of Fairlee.

Detectives at the scene spent most of the morning, and into the afternoon, trying to figure out what caused the blaze. The vehicle was found off the side of the road on Route 5. Surrounding trees and the car were visibly burnt.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy but police believe the death was accidental.