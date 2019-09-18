10 arrested in Hardwick drug sweep

Police in Hardwick say 10 people were rounded up early Wednesday in connection with a local drug trafficking operation.

Authorities say Hardwick Police conducted the investigation and state and federal officers conducted raids at five locations in and around the Hardwick area.

According to police, the following people were expected to be in Caledonia Court Wednesday to answer to drug-related charges:

Denise Fradette DOB 12/14/1988 Hardwick

Ryan Hill DOB 08/20/1988 Hardwick

Kevin Fradette DOB 01/09/1992 Hardwick

Alain Fradette DOB 07/05/1960 Hardwick

Charles Bagley DOB 08/25/1972 Hardwick

Cherie Salls DOB 06/24/1977 Eden

Tinisha Demo DOB 09/19/1994 Hardwick

Forest Foster DOB 08/17/1981 Hardwick

Christopher Thompson DOB 05/26/1983 Walden

Loretta MeKenney DOB 09/28/1972 Hardwick