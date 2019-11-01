Police arrest 3 in drug stop, take custody of 3-year-old

Police have made three arrests and taken a Swanton woman's child into state custody following a traffic stop in St Albans.

Authorities say they pulled a vehicle over on Route 104 on Monday. The driver, Sheena Levaille, 31, of Swanton, and her two passengers, Wayne Honaker, 27, of Enosburgh Falls and Otis Danow, 33 of Sheldon, were all found with drugs or drug paraphernalia.

Police say the next day they found Levaille's 3-year-old son with a soiled diaper and left alone with a man who said he couldn't care for the child. The child is now in DCF custody.

