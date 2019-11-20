Police arrest 3rd suspect in Lamoille/Franklin County burglary spree

Police have arrested an additional person they say was involved in a series of convenience store burglaries in Lamoille and Franklin Counties.

We told you last week that Sonya Wood, 29, of Johnson and Ryan Laflin, 33, of Eden, face charges of burglary, unlawful mischief, grand larceny and petit larceny.

On Tuesday, police arrested Laura Davis for involvement in the burglary of Adams Quick Stop.

They also say a search warrant was granted for a vehicle that was involved in the burglaries and while they searched it, they say they found stolen property and controlled substances.

Police say the three were responsible for break-ins at the Waterville Market, Cambridge Village Market, Eden General Store, Eden Mini Mart and Adams Quick Stop over the last two months.

Police say each break-in occurred during the late night and early morning hours and involved forcing their way in and taking cigarettes and cash.

Police say their investigation into the cases are still active.