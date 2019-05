A Sheffield man faces charges for alleged serial masturbation at Kohl's in Berlin and South Burlington.

Police say they received a complaint that Shawn Ramsey Digiulio, 25, masturbated inside the department store on Friday in Berlin. He was then spotted on Sunday at the South Burlington location, where police picked him up.

He was cited for lewd and lascivious conduct and unlawful mischief. South Burlington Police say they expect to bring similar charges.