Police say a man who led them on a 100 mph chase through Derby early Wednesday is behind bars.

The Orleans County Sheriff tried to pull over James Castrogiovanni, 39, around 1:30 a.m. for a vehicle violation. They say the Derby man failed to stop and then led them on a chase on Route 105 reaching speeds of 100 mph in a 35 mph zone.

We're told he eventually stopped and was taken into custody.

He has a criminally suspended license in the state and is in jail.