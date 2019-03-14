Police arrest Enosburgh man involved in head-on crash

An Enosburgh man is in jail after police say he left the scene of a head-on crash in Sheldon Tuesday.

Police say Henry Dozier, 52, was driving a utility van on Route 105 when he veered into the other lane, hitting another car head-on.

Police say two young children were in the car and one sustained an arm injury.

Witnesses say Dozier got out of his van, looked at the damage and then took off without attempting to identify himself or help.

Police were able to use a partial license plate and description of the vehicle to find Dozier. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license. He also had an active arrest warrant for false information. He's due in court on April 22.