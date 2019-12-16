Police arrest suspect who left the scene of a four-car crash on I-89

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Over the weekend, police were looking for a driver who they say left the scene of a four-car crash on the interstate.
Now, they say they caught the guy responsible and he's been arrested on five separate charges.
On Saturday night, a crash shutdown I-89 before exit 14.
Police say Michael Gonzalez was speeding in South Burlington.
He's being charged with:
-Gross negligent operation with an injury resulting
-Leaving the scene of an accident with injury resulting
-Driving with a suspended license
-Driving under the influence of alcohol
-Violation of conditions of release
They say he tried to drive between two cars, causing a crash.
Before police got there, they say he ran off.