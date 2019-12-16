Police arrest suspect who left the scene of a four-car crash on I-89

Over the weekend, police were looking for a driver who they say left the scene of a four-car crash on the interstate.

Now, they say they caught the guy responsible and he's been arrested on five separate charges.

On Saturday night, a crash shutdown I-89 before exit 14.

Police say Michael Gonzalez was speeding in South Burlington.

He's being charged with:

-Gross negligent operation with an injury resulting

-Leaving the scene of an accident with injury resulting

-Driving with a suspended license

-Driving under the influence of alcohol

-Violation of conditions of release

They say he tried to drive between two cars, causing a crash.

Before police got there, they say he ran off.