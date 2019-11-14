Police arrest NY men for camper stolen 7 years ago

New York State Police say they've identified two Clinton County men involved in the theft of a camper trailer first reported missing back in 2012.

Authorities say the 35-foot Keystone Outback camper trailer disappeared from a home in Peru, New York seven years ago. Police found it abandoned on Devil's Den Road in the town of Altona this past July.

Police say Michael Smith, 46, and David Doner, 58, both of Peru, are being charged with criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.