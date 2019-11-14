Police arrest Lamoille County couple for series of burglaries

Police have arrested two people they say were responsible for a series of convenience store burglaries in Lamoille and Franklin Counties.

Sonya Wood, Ryan Laflin

Sonya Wood, 29, of Johnson and Ryan Laflin, 33, of Eden, face charges of burglary, unlawful mischief, grand larceny and petit larceny.

Police say the couple were responsible for break-ins at the Waterville Market, Cambridge Village Market, Eden General Store, Eden Mini Mart and Adams Quick Stop over the last two months.

Police say each break-in occurred during the late night and early morning hours and involved forcing their way in and taking cigarettes and cash.

Police say their investigation into the cases are still active.