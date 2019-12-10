Police arrest wife in connection with Hinesburg homicide

Police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a man in Hinesburg.

Angela Auclair

Angela Auclair, 47, of Bristol, was arrested Tuesday for suspicion of aiding in the murder of David Auclair and obstruction of justice. Angela Auclair is David Auclair's wife.

David Auclair was found dead at a Hinesburg trailhead in July. He was shot multiple times.

Angela Auclair was ordered held without bail. She's due in court on Wednesday.

Angela Auclair's son, Kory Lee George of Monkton, was arrested on federal gun charges in September in connection with the case. He is still behind bars.

