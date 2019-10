Police have arrested a suspect in connection to an arson in Morristown last month.

Police a wooden shed on Cote Hill Road burned to the ground September 25 and everything inside was destroyed. A red car was also seen coming and going from the area.

Police arrested Shayanne Poleio of Hardwick on Tuesday and charged her with fourth degree arson. Her father owns the property.

Poleio will be in court next month.