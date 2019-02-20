Police ask for help identifying suspect in multiple Hannaford thefts

Lebanon Police are looking for your help in identifying a suspect involved in multiple Hannaford thefts.

Police say a man was caught on camera shoplifting from Hannaford in West Lebanon.

The man is seen placing items in a basket, then acting as though he is scanning items through the self-check-out, but leaves the store without paying for the items.

The store's loss prevention has identified the suspect as committing the same act at several other Hannaford locations.

He was seen leaving in an older style black Ford Escape with Vermont registration.