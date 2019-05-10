Police believe South Burlington carjacking fueled by drugs

One of two suspects charged with a South Burlington carjacking went before a judge Friday. Local police say the gunpoint assault in broad daylight is worrying and symptomatic of the drug epidemic that plagues the area.

Joseph Rougier and Starr LaFountaine

Police say the 24-year-old-victim was driving on White street in South Burlington early Thursday when he saw a man and a woman waving at him to stop. He says the man pointed a gun at him, forced him out of the car, and took off.

Joseph Rougier, 41, and Starr Lafountaine, 37, both of Burlington, were arrested. Only Lafountaine faced a judge Friday, pleading not guilty to assault and robbery and stealing the car.

"This was a completely random carjacking," said South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke.

He says officers quickly tracked down Rougier and LaFountaine a couple of blocks away. Rougier was armed and allegedly begged police to open fire. "The male during the exchange with officers was asking to be shot and it was a very intense situation for the officers," Burke said.

Rougier was eventually tazed and taken into custody. "If the suspect had reached to his waist, tried to run away, we would be talking a different set of circumstances," Burke said. He says he thinks the two were high on drugs. "I feel what we saw yesterday is symptomatic of what we are seeing in the rise of stimulant drug abuse."

Burke the increase in drug abuse is not fueling more robberies or carjackings right now in the community city, but he's concerned. "When you think back about what we might know as a society about carjacking -- like during the crack epidemic -- this is what major cities saw," he said.

The chief's advice -- stay vigilant and remember that Vermont has a very low crime rate.

Rougier is set to be arraigned Monday. He's charged with assault and robbery and stealing a car.