Police believe umbrella triggered Montpelier lockdown

The investigation into a lockdown at the Capitol Complex in Montpelier is complete, and police believe an umbrella was to blame.

According to a statement from Secretary of Administration Susanne Young, the Aug. 30 lockdown was set off when two witnesses said they saw an individual entering 133 State Street carrying what they thought was a long gun.

No gun was found. But they say a person was spotted carrying a long-handled umbrella. Montpelier Police now believe the so-called suspicious person was most likely the person with the umbrella.

When we last spoke to the chief of police he couldn't tell us how much the lockdown cost in overtime.