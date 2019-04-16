Police are investigating a shooting in Burlington.

Crime scene tape is up on North Willard Street at Pomeroy Street. The street is blocked from Pomeroy to Archibald.

Burlington Police tell our Darren Perron someone was shot.

At the same time, police also blocked off a section of roadway near the University of Vermont campus Tuesday afternoon.

Colchester Ave. was closed from Mansfield Ave. to North Prospect St. for what Burlington police called an "ongoing incident." Officers had police tape up across the roadway near a Nissan SUV.

The vehicle has now been towed away and the roadway has reopened.

We do not yet know if those two crime scenes are linked.

WCAX News has two crews at the scene and we will bring you new information as we learn it.