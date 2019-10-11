Police capture missing sex offender at Vermont mall

The search for a convicted sex offender is now over.

U.S. marshals say they found Christopher Edwards, 31, at the University Mall in South Burlington on Thursday.

Edwards has a violent criminal history including convictions for sexual assault on victims under 16.

He was released from jail in August but a week ago officials say he cut his ankle monitor off.

The marshals tell us they found him in the parking lot and he tried to escape by driving off and then later running away. He was eventually wrangled to the ground.

They say the incident damaged two U.S. Marshal cars and Edward's vehicle.