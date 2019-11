U.S. Marshals and Essex Police have arrested a fugitive who's been on the run.

Thomas Savard

Authorities says they've had warrants out for Thomas Savard, 35, since September on charges of 1st degree domestic assault, 2nd degree domestic assault and reckless endangerment in two counties.

Barre City Police asked for help from the Marshals Service in late October.

Savard was arrested Friday afternoon in Essex Junction.