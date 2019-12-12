Police catch man they say robbed a South Burlington bank

A man accused of robbing a South Burlington bank is set to face a judge Thursday.

Police say the Community Bank on Shelburne Road was robbed Wednesday afternoon.

They say the man entered the bank and showed a note demanding cash from the teller. We're told the note indicated the man had a gun.

Police say he took the money and ran.

After help with Burlington Police, they were able to track Jason Cromie to a hotel in South Burlington.

This comes a day after a Burlington bank was robbed.

At this time, it's unclear if it was the same guy.