Police who is accused of shoplifting at the Walmart in St. Albans was caught with something they don't sell at the store.

They say on Saturday afternoon, Richard LeBlanc ran from the store after employees tried to catch him and he was later found by officers.

When police arrested him, they say he had stolen goods along with drugs.

He also has an active notice of trespass from the store from prior shoplifting arrests.

He will be in court next week.