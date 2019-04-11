Police catch armed convenience store robber

Police say a local woman hit up two convenience stores using a gun to demand cash.

South Burlington Police say they were already on the lookout early Wednesday morning for 22-year-old Theresa Marking after being told a woman with a gun robbed a convenience store in Colchester.

Two hours later, they say she went into the Williston Road Maplefields and had a gun while demanding cash.

So far, Marking is charged with one count of attempted assault and robbery for the South Burlington incident, although more charges are expected.