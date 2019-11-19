Brattleboro police catch alleged catalytic converter thief

Police officers are thanking the person who helped them catch a man stealing cart parts.

We've told you before about a string of catalytic converter thefts in the Brattleboro area and now police say they have caught one man, but say there are probably others.

They say last week, a man stole a catalytic converter off a car and they were able to find Alan Stay, 31, of Brattleboro on Friday.

Police say a watchful citizen helped them by taking cell phone photos.

Call police if you can help.