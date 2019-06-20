Police: man responsible for damaging multiple Burlington businesses caught

A man who police say was damaging homes and business in Burlington has been caught.

Police say Brandon Cox is responsible for causing about $5,000 in damage. Cox was found by police Wednesday in South Burlington.

Police say he's responsible for vandalizing the sign of the King St. Youth Center, breaking windows of several buildings on Main Street, and vandalizing windows at Skirack.

Police say the same distinct symbols made with black marker connected the crimes.

The 29-year-old is being held on a $500 bail.