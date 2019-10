Police say two out-of-state men face charges after a drug bust in Shoreham Thursday.

Robert Boyd, Angel Stevenson

Police arrested Robert Boyd, 33 of Florida and Angel Stevenson, 30, of New York, after they were found with fentanyl and cocaine at the Shoreham home.

Police say K-9 Cobalt helped sniff out the drugs with an estimated street value of over $35,000.