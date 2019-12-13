Police charge Williston man in shooting death of stepfather

Vermont State Police have charged a Williston man for the July shooting death of his stepfather at a Hinesburg trailhead.

Kory Lee George

Police Friday charged Kory Lee George, 31, on suspicion of first-degree murder, burglary and obstruction of justice connected to the July 11 shooting death of his step-father, David Auclair.

Police say George participated in a coordinated effort with his mother to kill Auclair. They say it started when George stole a gun from a family friend. The next day, investigators say the stolen gun was used to kill Auclair at the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest trailhead parking lot.

Auclair's wife, Angela Auclair, 47, of Bristol, pleaded not guilty this week to two felony charges, including aiding in the commission of first-degree murder.

Police say George was transported from the Essex County jail in New York, where he was being held on federal firearms charges. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Friday in Burlington.

