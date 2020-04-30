Police chase tied to Burlington homicide

Burlington Police now say the man who led them on a chase Wednesday is connected to a homicide in the Queen City.

Sunday, police responded to a report of gunshots at a home on North Avenue in the city's Old North End.

Investigators say Steven Martin, 38, was killed in a shootout there.

Wednesday, police searched a home in Winooski connected to a man wanted on federal firearms violations and state probation violations. Police say the man took off and headed onto the interstate, but his car was stopped a few miles up the road and he was arrested.

That man was Octavious Allen-Napier, 25, of Philadelphia.

Thursday, police said Allen-Napier is connected to the death of Martin but they did not say how.