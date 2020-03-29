Police check lodging industry compliance with Gov. Scott order

Police throughout Vermont are checking to see if hotels and motels are complying with Governor Scott's 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order.

The order required commercial lodging establishments to immediately begin to cease operations, except under limited circumstances, including, housing vulnerable populations (emergency shelter for homeless individuals) as arranged through the state.Providing accommodations for health care workers, or other workers deemed necessary to support public health, public safety or critical infrastructure. Use of lodging properties being as quarantine facilities as arranged by the state. Limited verifiable extenuating circumstances for the care and safety of Vermonters.

Police say the information will be used in consideration of any additional steps needed to help meet the goals of the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order. Law enforcement visited roughly 295 lodging establishments on Saturday, with about 20 sites remaining to be contacted. Efforts are continuing to visit the remaining locations.

More information on this and other COVID-19 topics is expected at the Governor’s media availability on Monday, March 30.

