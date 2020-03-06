Police conduct drug raid at Old North End home

Burlington Police conducted what they are calling a major drug raid in the city's Old North End neighborhood Friday morning.

It happened at a home on Ward Street. Police say three people were arrested and that they recovered a large amount of crack cocaine, fentanyl, and two handguns. Authorities say all three suspects, Catherine Knowlton of Burlington, Zachary Dalley of Jericho, and Isaac Jacobs of Winooski, were listed on escape status with the Department of Corrections.

Burlington Police Deputy Chief Jon Murad says their is still more work to be done. "Certainly we know that there was drug-use there. We know that there was probably drug trafficking, and we're going to determine whether or not there were other criminal activities as well," he said.

There were no other immediate details available on the quantity of drugs seized.

