Police consider person of interest in Middlesex home arson

Police now have a lead from an arson investigation we told you about last week where they say someone entered another person's garage and started a fire.

They say a man wearing dark clothes and a dark colored backpack was seen walking toward East Hill Road in Middlesex just before the fire was reported and then seen walking away after the time of the fire.

Authorities say the young white man was given a ride by a passing driver and is described to be in their late teens to early twenties and had visible tattoos on his left hand.

He was then dropped off on State Street in Montpelier.

Authorities say at this time he is being considered a person of interest and are looking for him.

We initially told you how the homeowner put the fire out herself after hearing noises in her garage.

They say the person entered the garage through the open bay doors and spread an accelerant on the floor.