Police continue search for Montpelier home invader

A man is still on the run after attacking a woman in her home in Montpelier Sunday morning.

Police say the suspect broke into the house on Forest Drive just after 1 a.m.

Officer Kevin Moulton says the woman, who suffered minor cuts and bruises, pushed the man away and screamed for help during the attack. Moulton says that “startled” the suspect and he ran off before police arrived on scene.

Police say the suspect is a slightly overweight white man with a gray mustache. Officers say he was wearing a dark blue ski mask, black hoodie, blue jeans, and white sneakers at the time of the break-in. Police are urging residents to be vigilant and to be on the lookout for the suspect.

WCAX News spoke to residents in downtown Montpelier who said they were shocked after hearing of this crime.

Michael Tyler told WCAX he has lived in Montpelier for two years and he thinks the city has a low crime rate. He said he used to leave his door unlocked at night because he feels the community is so safe and residents are so trustworthy.

“It was very appalling to me because that's not something that traditionally happens in this area,” said Tyler. “I think this is a great community. I think we have great camaraderie. And I just hope it can get taken care of so we can continue to live our lives because this is not how we conduct ourselves in Vermont.”

Others believe this type of crime happens often.

"I'm surprised there's not more of that," said Daniel Gates of Montpelier.

If you have any information, you can contact Montpelier police at (802) 223-3445.

