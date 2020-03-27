Police could step in to enforce New Hampshire stay-at-home order

Police officers could be asked to enforce New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order if the need arises.

The order goes into effect at midnight. All nonessential businesses in the Granite State are to close until May 4.

And people are asked not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.

Local police departments are working with the state to keep everyone safe. At this time, voluntary compliance with the order is encouraged.

"So, we'll have to see and take that one day at a time to see if that order ever comes from the governor, what that order looks like and then there are mechanisms in place through statute should we be required to engage with Department of Health & Human Services in the governor's office to enforce those orders," Lebanon Police Chief Richard Mello said.

Mello says there are also mechanisms in place to begin penalizing people for noncompliance. However, he says that would require a directive from the governor.

Click here for the memo on enforcement of the governor's order.